Joris Chotard headshot

Joris Chotard News: Makes six clearances in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 12, 2025

Chotard generated one cross (zero accurate) and six clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Strasbourg.

Chotard led Montpellier with a season-high six clearances, but couldn't help them avoid the loss on the road. The midfielder had a quiet outing stat-wise other than that. He has yet to assist in 14 starts, after logging nine assists overall in his two previous seasons for the club.

Joris Chotard
Montpellier
More Stats & News
