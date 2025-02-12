Joris Chotard News: Makes six clearances in loss

Chotard generated one cross (zero accurate) and six clearances in Sunday's 2-0 loss to Strasbourg.

Chotard led Montpellier with a season-high six clearances, but couldn't help them avoid the loss on the road. The midfielder had a quiet outing stat-wise other than that. He has yet to assist in 14 starts, after logging nine assists overall in his two previous seasons for the club.