Joris Chotard headshot

Joris Chotard News: Played three full games in a row

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 6, 2025 at 1:37am

Chotard has played three full matches in a row for the first time this season, playing a key role in Montpellier's two wins over the last four games, including an important victory against Monaco.

Chotard has been very active in midfield over the last three games with four crosses, four tackles, and 13 clearances. He has played a key role in Montpellier's recent turnaround, including wins over Toulouse and Monaco.

Joris Chotard
Montpellier
