Jorrel Hato headshot

Jorrel Hato News: Busy defensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 9, 2026

Hato had five tackles (two won), three clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.

Hato got the start at left-back during Saturday's draw, and was busy defensively. He worked to shut down the poor Liverpool attack throughout the match and did well. He added five tackles and three clearances to a brilliant defensive showing throughout. Hato can play at left-back or center-back but doesn't offer much in the attack.

Jorrel Hato
Chelsea
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