Jorrel Hato News: Busy defensively
Hato had five tackles (two won), three clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-1 draw versus Liverpool. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 67th minute.
Hato got the start at left-back during Saturday's draw, and was busy defensively. He worked to shut down the poor Liverpool attack throughout the match and did well. He added five tackles and three clearances to a brilliant defensive showing throughout. Hato can play at left-back or center-back but doesn't offer much in the attack.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorrel Hato See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3153 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3153 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax & Sleeper Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3061 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 3064 days ago
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS EPL Strategies & Projections for Wednesday, March 466 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Jorrel Hato See More