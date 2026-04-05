Jorrel Hato News: Scores opener in FA Cup

Hato scored in the second minute of Saturday's 7-0 FA Cup quarterfinal victory over Port Vale.

Hato got Chelsea on the board just two minutes in, pouncing on a loose ball in the box after goalkeeper Joe Gauci bobbled Pedro Neto's corner twice and calmly ripping a half-volley through traffic for his second goal under coach Liam Rosenior. He also carved up the Port Vale defense with a late pass to Alejandro Garnacho that directly set up Estevao's goal, ending the match with one goal and one key chance created. Hato has now scored twice in his last four FA Cup appearances for Chelsea and keeps growing into a real attacking weapon at left-back, a role he was not originally brought in to play.