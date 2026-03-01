Jorrel Hato News: Season high in interceptions
Hato recorded one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Arsenal. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 65th minute.
Hato got the call at left back over Malo Gusto following Marc Cucurella's injury and put in a great defensive shift. Three tackles tied him with Reece James for the most in the game, while three interceptions matched Moises Caicedo for the joint high in the match and set a new season high for Hato himself.
