Josan Injury: Back available Friday

Josan (undisclosed) is back available for Friday's clash against Athletic Club, coach Eder Sarabia said in the press conference, according to Adrian Caro from Radio Elche Cadena Ser.

Josan got back on the training pitch with the squad this week and is officially back in the mix for Friday's showdown against Athletic Club after sitting out the last three games with an injury. That is a major boost for the Franjiverdes, as his return adds valuable depth and fresh legs in the middle of the park.