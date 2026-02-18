Josan Injury: Back in team training

Josan (undisclosed) was spotted back in team training Wednesday, according to Ismael Perrona from Todo Alicante.

Josan has missed the last three matches with an undisclosed injury, but he looks lined up to return for Friday's showdown against Athletic Club after training fully with the squad on Wednesday. That is a boost for the Franjiverdes, as it gives them another body and more depth in the midfield rotation. Even so, he is still projected to start on the bench since he has mainly been a bench option this season.