Josan News: Credited with assist in draw

Josan assisted once to go with nine crosses (four accurate) and three corners in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Deportivo Alaves.

Josan needed 23 minutes off the bench to make an impact for Elche, as he finished the game with an assist, four chances created, nine crosses and three corners taken. The playmaker could provide a spark with his creativity in a tough matchup against Betis on Tuesday, but his fantasy upside won't be very high if he continues to come off the bench.