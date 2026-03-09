Josan News: Eight crosses in 22 minutes

Josan had eight crosses (one accurate) and three corners in Sunday's 2-1 loss versus Villarreal.

Josan came from the bench and attempted eight crosses, including three corners, as Elche lost away to Villarreal. He is Elche's joint-second highest set-piece taker, with seven of his 10 corners coming in his last four matches played. This was the third time this season that he had attempted eight or more crosses.