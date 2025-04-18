Jose Abella News: Box-to-box performance

Abella generated eight crosses (one accurate) and one corner in Wednesday's 2-0 defeat against Pumas UNAM.

Abella sent in a team-high eight crosses (one accurate) Wednesday, creating two chances, as Santos fell 2-0 a the hands of Pumas UNAM. In addition to his attacking actions, the defender contributed two interceptions and four clearances to the defensive effort over his 90 minutes of play. Abella has started and played the full 90 minutes in 15 of Santos's first 16 Clausura campaign fixtures.