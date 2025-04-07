Fantasy Soccer
Jose Abella

Jose Abella News: Delivers assist in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Abella assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Toluca.

Abella did a good job on the right flank, with one of his six crosses setting up Javier Guemez's goal in the 66th minute against Diablos. The defender extended a run of 17 Liga MX starts, while the assist was his second direct contribution over that period. He's expected to remain a source of creative and defensive production along with a few set pieces, although he can't be trusted for clean sheets given his team's poor form.

Jose Abella
Santos Laguna
More Stats & News
