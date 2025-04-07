Jose Abella News: Delivers assist in defeat

Abella assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal), six crosses (two accurate) and one corner in Sunday's 2-1 defeat versus Toluca.

Abella did a good job on the right flank, with one of his six crosses setting up Javier Guemez's goal in the 66th minute against Diablos. The defender extended a run of 17 Liga MX starts, while the assist was his second direct contribution over that period. He's expected to remain a source of creative and defensive production along with a few set pieces, although he can't be trusted for clean sheets given his team's poor form.