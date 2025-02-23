Jose Abella News: Delivers assist in victory

Abella assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), eight crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Sunday's 2-0 win over Atlas.

Abella did almost everything right in this game, winning three of four tackles and seven of nine duels, and setting up Bruno Barticciotto in the 20th minute with one of his four corner kick crosses. The defender got involved in the score sheet for the first time in four months, while tying his season-high tally of eight crosses. He also took set pieces for the second straight match, partly because Jordan Carrillo was demoted to a substitute role and Franco Fagundez failed to recover from a knee issue.