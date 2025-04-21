Jose Angel Carmona News: Registers four crosses

Carmona recorded one shot (zero on goal), four crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw versus Deportivo Alaves.

Carmona was once again in the starting XI but wasn't a major presence, seeing a shot, a chance created and four crosses in his 81 minutes of work. He continues to see regular time for the club but has struggled to see any value when in the attacking portion of the field, despite his role at right-back, still without a goal contribution this season.