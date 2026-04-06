Jose Angel Carmona News: Set for suspension
Carmona will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of ten yellow cards in La Liga.
Carmona picked up his tenth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Atletico. The versatile midfielder has lost his starting role in recent weeks for Sevilla, therefore his absence won't have a big impact on the starting XI, although Juanlu should see more playing time under new coach Luis Plaza.
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