Jose Angel Carmona News: Set for suspension

Carmona will serve a one-match ban due to an accumulation of ten yellow cards in La Liga.

Carmona picked up his tenth yellow card in La Liga play and will serve a one-match suspension for Saturday's clash against Atletico. The versatile midfielder has lost his starting role in recent weeks for Sevilla, therefore his absence won't have a big impact on the starting XI, although Juanlu should see more playing time under new coach Luis Plaza.