Jose Angel Carmona News: Two shots Sunday

Carmona registered two shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 1-0 victory versus Getafe.

Carmona would appear off the bench once again Sunday, his second straight match off the bench after starting the season with 20 starts in 21 appearances. He would play 35 minutes, notching two shots, but with neither on target. He will hope to work back into a starting role, as he is a versatile option, starting at center-back, left-back and right-back this campaign.