Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Allows four in loss

Rodriguez made one save and conceded four goals during Sunday's 4-3 loss against Atlas.

Rodriguez didn't have much work for the first hour of the game but then he got at the wrong end of a scoring onslaught, getting beaten four times during the rest of the game and not making enough saves to salvage at least some fantasy points. With six goals conceded over two matches since recovering his starter status, the goalkeeper will definitely need a better performance during next Sunday's visit to Pachuca.