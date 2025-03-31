Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Allows one against Monterrey

Rodriguez made four saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 2-1 win against Monterrey. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 87th minute.

Rodriguez had a solid match with his four saves but couldn't hold a clean sheet, allowing one goal in the win. However, this does mark his eighth straight game without a clean sheet, still without one in the Clausura season. He will look for his first in their next contest against Club Necaxa on Friday.