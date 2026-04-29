Jose Antonio Rodriguez headshot

Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Clean sheet in Clausura finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2026

Rodriguez made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Guadalajara.

Even though Rodriguez did a good job and kept a clean sheet against the best team throughout the regular season, the result wasn't enough to move Xolos into the playoffs. Rodriguez ends the Clausura campaign with 17 goals conceded in 17 starts, keeping five clean sheets and making 58 saves.

Jose Antonio Rodriguez
Club Tijuana
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