Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Clean sheet in Clausura finale
Rodriguez made four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Guadalajara.
Even though Rodriguez did a good job and kept a clean sheet against the best team throughout the regular season, the result wasn't enough to move Xolos into the playoffs. Rodriguez ends the Clausura campaign with 17 goals conceded in 17 starts, keeping five clean sheets and making 58 saves.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now