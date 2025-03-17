Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Concedes four goals at Pachuca

Rodriguez had one save and allowed four goals in Sunday's 4-1 loss to Pachuca.

Rodriguez had nothing to do against the combination of the opponents' offensive strength and his side's deficient defense during the loss. He's now averaging 4.3 saves and 2.7 goals allowed per game over the current campaign. With Juan Carlos Osorio no longer coaching the team, there will likely be less rotation in the final stretch of the season, so Rodriguez will look to keep his place in the lineup for the March 29 visit to Monterrey, who have scored the fourth-most goals in the competition.