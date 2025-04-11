Fantasy Soccer
Jose Antonio Rodriguez headshot

Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Concedes once in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Rodriguez recorded three saves and allowed one goal in Thursday's 2-1 victory over Atlético San Luis.

Rodriguez allowed one goal while making three saves in the win against Atletico San Luis. The goal occurred in the 15th minute after a shot from the edge of the box took a deflection and Rodriguez was unable to make the save. Next, he'll face off against Mazatlan, a team with 15 goals in 14 games.

