Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Concedes one
Rodriguez made two saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Pumas UNAM.
Rodriguez conceded in first half stoppage time. He recorded a clearance and also made 20 passes. He has accumulated 17 saves and three clearances across the last five games whilst conceding five times. Next, he takes on Atlas, who have netted eight in the last five outings and won two of those.
