Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Keeps clean sheet in busy outing

Rodriguez made five saves and allowed zero goals in Friday's 1-0 win against Tigres UANL.

Rodriguez was tested throughout the game by Tigres' dangerous attacking line, but he was ready to deny them time and time again. In the end, he earned the win after Tijuana grabbed a first-half lead and never relinquished it. This was Rodriguez's fourth clean sheet of the Clausura, and his second over his last three starts.