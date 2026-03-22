Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Makes five saves against Necaxa

Rodriguez had five saves and allowed three goals in Friday's 3-0 loss to Necaxa.

Rodriguez stood out despite the goals conceded, as he stopped plenty of close-range attempts Friday. He has been busy in recent outings, recording more than three saves in each of the last three league matchups, but his team's defensive inconsistency could be a concern going forward. His next test will be a home meeting with Tigres, who have scored 18 goals across 12 games played this campaign.