Jose Antonio Rodriguez headshot

Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Makes five saves versus Cruz Azul

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 19, 2026

Rodriguez recorded five saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Cruz Azul.

Rodriguez stood strong against a dangerous opposing attack but was beaten by a penalty goal during the first half of the draw. He bounced back from a deficient outing in his previous game, getting closer to his typical impact between the posts this time. He has racked up more than three saves in five of his last six matches. Up next is a home clash versus Pachuca's fourth-ranked offense.

Jose Antonio Rodriguez
Club Tijuana
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