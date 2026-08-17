Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Makes four saves versus Cruz Azul

Rodriguez had four saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 win against Cruz Azul.

Rodriguez had nothing to do in the goal conceded after a defensive blunder, and he produced by stopping a few distant shots during the win. While Xolos were beaten six times over three games in the Leagues Cup first stage, they remain strong in the league with the second-fewest goals conceded after four matches. If they manage to limit errors in the back line, Rodriguez could hold considerable value between the posts next Saturday versus an inefficient Guadalajara side.