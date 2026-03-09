Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Makes seven saves against Santos

Rodriguez recorded seven saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 defeat to Santos.

Rodriguez was heavily tested and conceded multiple goals for the second straight game, though he also recorded his most saves in the last three months. Despite his team's bad form, the goalkeeper has stood out for his shot-stopping value, denying 75 percent of his shots on target against. His next test will be a visit to Leon, who scored six goals over their last three games.