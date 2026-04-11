Jose Antonio Rodriguez headshot

Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Quiet outing against Juarez

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Rodriguez made no saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 win versus FC Juarez.

Rodriguez barely faced any challenge except for a late penalty shot that spoiled his performance Friday. He failed to record a save for the first time this season, losing a streak of four games with at least four of such contributions. Up next is a potentially difficult clash against Cruz Azul, whose 24 goals in 13 league games make their offense one of the most dangerous in the competition.

Jose Antonio Rodriguez
Club Tijuana
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