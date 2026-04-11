Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Quiet outing against Juarez
Rodriguez made no saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 2-1 win versus FC Juarez.
Rodriguez barely faced any challenge except for a late penalty shot that spoiled his performance Friday. He failed to record a save for the first time this season, losing a streak of four games with at least four of such contributions. Up next is a potentially difficult clash against Cruz Azul, whose 24 goals in 13 league games make their offense one of the most dangerous in the competition.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now