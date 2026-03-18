Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Records cleansheet in win

Rodriguez registered four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Leon. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Rodriguez saved every shot he faced to record his third clean sheet of the Clausura season in 11 matches. He has faced 49 shots in that span, a relatively high number due to the team's inconsistent season, but his 77.1 save percentage has helped offset that. He will look to build on this strong performance in his next fixture against Necaxa, who sit 14th, making it a favorable matchup.