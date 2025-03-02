Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Records seven saves at Leon

Rodriguez recorded seven saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Leon.

Rodriguez was very busy in this game, which marked his return to the initial lineup after a six-game period of inactivity due to the coach's decision. His reflexes have proven useful in demanding games as he has made five or more saves in five different appearances since December, though his team has only managed to win one of those contests. Xolos have included three goalkeepers in their rotation during the current campaign, so there's uncertainty over who will get the nod between Rodriguez, Miguel Ortega and Jose de Jesus Corona in future weeks.