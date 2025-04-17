Fantasy Soccer
Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Secures clean sheet in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Rodriguez recorded three saves and secured a clean sheet in Wednesday's 2-0 win against Mazatlán.

Rodriguez recorded a clean sheet in Wednesday's win over Mazatlan. It was his fourth of the Liga MX 2024-25 season through 24 appearances. He made three key saves to preserve the shutout and showed solid form in goal. The goalie will look to secure consecutive clean sheets for the first time since late November against Santos Laguna on Sunday.

