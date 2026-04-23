Jose Antonio Rodriguez News: Two saves in win
Rodriguez made two saves and allowed one goal in Wednesday's 3-1 victory versus Pachuca.
Rodríguez was on course for his fifth Clausura clean sheet before conceding a late goal in the final minute. The goalkeeper has now allowed exactly one goal in three consecutive matches, making seven saves across that stretch. He is set to return to action on Saturday against Guadalajara.
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