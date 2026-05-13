Jose Caicedo Injury: Forced off early against Montreal

Caicedo left the field after nine minutes of Wednesday's 2-2 draw with Montreal due to a muscle issue.

Caicedo succumbed to a pain and asked to be subbed off, leaving his place on the pitch to Diego Chara for the remainder of the match. The offseason signing has been a regular presence in holding midfield, averaging 54.1 accurate passes, 4.9 balls recovered and 2.6 tackles per game, so losing him reduces the Timbers' strength in defensive and possession aspects. In any case, the full extent of his injury is yet to be revealed.