Jose Caicedo Injury: Remains questionable

Caicedo (thigh) is a "major doubt" ahead of Saturday's meeting with San Jose Earthquakes, as confirmed by coach Phil Neville on Thursday, Adam Susman of The Timber Review reports.

Caicedo may not see more action before the World Cup break if he fails to recover quickly from his injury. In that case, Cole Bassett will remain active alongside either Diego Chara (undisclosed) or Joao Ortiz. Prior to the problem, Caicedo served as a consistent defensive contributor over a run of six league appearances between April and May.