Jose Caicedo News: Completes Portland move

Caicedo has signed with Portland Timbers through the 2029/30 season after leaving Liga MX squad Pumas, his new team announced Thursday.

Caicedo adds a defensive midfield option to a side that has recently lost power due to the injury struggles of players like Diego Chara (lower body) and Cole Bassett (undisclosed). The Colombian finished his last Liga MX stint with 158 clearances, 174 tackles (110 won), three goals and two assists over 97 appearances (90 starts) since 2021, but he dropped to a substitute role since January.