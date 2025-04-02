Jose Caicedo News: Scores winner against Leon

Caicedo scored a goal off three shots (two on target), made three clearances and drew two fouls during Sunday's 2-1 win over Leon.

Caicedo didn;t provide his usual defensive numbers but more than made up for that in the attacking end as he used a long-range finish to score the game-winner for Pumas in the 81st minute. This was just the second goal of the season for the holding midfielder, who appears to have some untapped fantasy upside if he's given more room to go up the field every game.