Jose Campana headshot

Jose Campana News: Available as substitute Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 16, 2025 at 9:15am

Campana (undisclosed) is on the bench for Sunday's visit to Mallorca.

Campana made an unexpected return to the match squad for this game. However, he might not play a significant role yet following a five-game absence. The midfielder should eventually compete with Enzo Loiodice and Dario Essugo for playing time, and could have some playmaking value if he takes set pieces from Sandro Ramirez and Manu Fuster.

Jose Campana
Las Palmas
More Stats & News
