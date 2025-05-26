Jose Campana News: Clears suspension

Campana is no longer suspended and will be available for the first gameday next season. He played 25 games during the 2024-25 season, providing three assists.

Campana has cleared his ban due to yellow card accumulation and is set to return for the first gameday of the 2025-26 season. That said, it will be in the second division of Spanish football since the midfielder couldn't contribute enough to help the team avoid relegation from the top flight. He saw a considerable increase in his minutes compared to last season, playing 1,194 minutes and providing three assists.