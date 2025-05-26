Fantasy Soccer
Jose Campana News: Clears suspension

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 26, 2025

Campana is no longer suspended and will be available for the first gameday next season. He played 25 games during the 2024-25 season, providing three assists.

Campana has cleared his ban due to yellow card accumulation and is set to return for the first gameday of the 2025-26 season. That said, it will be in the second division of Spanish football since the midfielder couldn't contribute enough to help the team avoid relegation from the top flight. He saw a considerable increase in his minutes compared to last season, playing 1,194 minutes and providing three assists.

Jose Campana
Las Palmas
