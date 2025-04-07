Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Canale headshot

Jose Canale Injury: Out 2-3 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 7, 2025

Canale will miss the next few weeks of activity with a cracked left toe, Sergio Bailleres of Imagen Queretaro reported Sunday.

Canale likely won't play again this season unless his team qualifies for the knockout stage, with the final three rounds of the regular season being played in one week. The center-back had been fairly reliable for defensive production, ranking third on the squad with an average of 6.8 clearances per game. His absence means that both Oscar Manzanarez and Franco Russo could remain very active in upcoming clashes.

Jose Canale
Queretaro
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now