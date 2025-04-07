Jose Canale Injury: Out 2-3 weeks

Canale will miss the next few weeks of activity with a cracked left toe, Sergio Bailleres of Imagen Queretaro reported Sunday.

Canale likely won't play again this season unless his team qualifies for the knockout stage, with the final three rounds of the regular season being played in one week. The center-back had been fairly reliable for defensive production, ranking third on the squad with an average of 6.8 clearances per game. His absence means that both Oscar Manzanarez and Franco Russo could remain very active in upcoming clashes.