Jose Canale News: Scores header in heavy defeat
Jose Canale scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 4-2 defeat to Monterrey.
Jose Canale helped his side come back into the game by connecting with a Josue Colman corner, which he headed into the bottom corner. This was his first goal of the season, from his first shot on target. In this match he also created his first chance of the season.
