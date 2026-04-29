Jose Castillo Perez Injury: Should be back for playoffs

Castillo (leg) may return to action in the Liga MX quarterfinals against Tigres, with coach Gabriel Milito revealing that "We're going to have Castillo and Govea back" after last weekend's meeting with Tijuana.

Castillo has been inactive for a couple of games, but he's a regular starter when available and appears to have a good chance of returning to the lineup in Daniel Aguirre's (undisclosed) place. The 24-year-old has made 15 league appearances this year, scoring one goal and tallying 35 clearances, 20 tackles and nine interceptions over that period.