Jose Castillo Perez Injury: Still sidelined

Castillo (thigh) remains absent from the match squad as he continues to struggle with adductor issues, the team revealed Thursday.

Castillo will miss his third league game in a row, leaving him with only two more chances to appear in the regular season as his return continues to be delayed. The defender had been a consistent starter prior to the injury, with his averages of 2.1 clearances and 2.0 tackles per contest ranking fourth and third on the squad, respectively. Raul Martinez, Gilberto Sepulveda and Mateo Chavez will likely retain their spots in the back line while Castillo is out.