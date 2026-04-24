Jose Castillo Perez Injury: Suffers muscle issue

Castillo has been diagnosed with a muscular injury in the right leg and is sidelined for an unknown period.

Castillo will likely miss the Clausura regular-season finale against Xolos before trying to regain fitness in time for the final rounds. This makes Diego Campillo and Daniel Aguirre the only safe starters in central defense given that Luis Romo is suspended for the week 17 match, with Miguel Tapias featuring as a possible replacement. Castillo was a regular starter prior to the injury, scoring once over 15 games played while recording a few tackles and clearances in most contests.