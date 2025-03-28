Jose Castillo Perez Injury: Unavailable due to muscle issue

Castillo won't take part in the weekend meeting with Cruz Azul as he deals with adductor discomfort, according to the team's official website.

Castillo played more than 80 minutes in six consecutive league games before picking up this problem, which will force Chivas to modify their usual lineup. The versatile defender has featured in both central and left-sided roles lately, but with his absence confirmed for at least one match, Mateo Chavez will likely return on the left flank, while both Raul Martinez and Luis Gabriel Rey contend for a spot in the middle zone.