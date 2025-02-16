Jose Castillo Perez News: Average outing in loss

Castillo had two crosses (zero accurate) and three tackles in Saturday's 2-1 defeat versus Toluca.

Castillo won three duels and had 89 percent pass accuracy, yet failed to impress in his return from suspension. The defender has moved from one flank to the other over the last few games, although he'll most likely remain on the left side with Alan Mozo settled at right-back in the near future. If he does in fact stay in a wide role, Castillo will aim to produce consistent crosses and tackles.