Jose Castillo Perez News: Back on bench Tuesday
Castillo (thigh) is on the bench for Tuesday's encounter with Puebla.
Castillo might not play a significant role in this game with both Raul Martinez and Gilberto Sepulveda featuring at center-back and Mateo Chavez at right-back. Before missing three contests due to the issue, Castillo delivered one assist while averaging 2.1 clearances, 2.0 tackles and 0.4 interceptions per game over 10 Clausura starts.
