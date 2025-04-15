Jose Castillo Perez News: Back on bench Tuesday

Castillo (thigh) is on the bench for Tuesday's encounter with Puebla.

Castillo might not play a significant role in this game with both Raul Martinez and Gilberto Sepulveda featuring at center-back and Mateo Chavez at right-back. Before missing three contests due to the issue, Castillo delivered one assist while averaging 2.1 clearances, 2.0 tackles and 0.4 interceptions per game over 10 Clausura starts.