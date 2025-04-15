Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Jose Castillo Perez headshot

Jose Castillo Perez News: Back on bench Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 15, 2025

Castillo (thigh) is on the bench for Tuesday's encounter with Puebla.

Castillo might not play a significant role in this game with both Raul Martinez and Gilberto Sepulveda featuring at center-back and Mateo Chavez at right-back. Before missing three contests due to the issue, Castillo delivered one assist while averaging 2.1 clearances, 2.0 tackles and 0.4 interceptions per game over 10 Clausura starts.

Jose Castillo Perez
Guadalajara
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now