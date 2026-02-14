Jose Castillo Perez News: In squad Saturday

Castillo (ankle) is available for Saturday's clash against America, his club announced.

Castillo was questionable after leaving the previous game with an ankle issue, but he regained fitness in time to face the national rivals. Thus, he could retain his starting spot in a three-man back line alongside Daniel Aguirre and perhaps Diego Campillo, given that Luis Romo (thigh) is sidelined. The former Pachuca man has been a constant presence for Chivas in the current campaign, averaging 59.0 accurate passes, 2.8 clearances, 1.0 interceptions and 1.4 tackles per game.