Jose Castillo Perez News: Records own goal

Perez recorded an own goal and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw versus Pumas UNAM.

Perez recorded four clearances before unfortunately turning the ball into his own net in the 41st minute. As a result, he was substituted at halftime for Brian Gutierrez. Perez had performed solidly in the previous game, where he also scored a goal for his team, making this a highly contrasting performance.