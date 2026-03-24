Jose Castillo Perez News: Scores first season goal

Castillo scored a goal off his lone shot and made two tackles and three blocks during Saturday's 3-2 win over Monterrey.

Castillo didn't put up gaudy defensive numbers but he more than made up for that on the attacking end as he used a very well-placed finish from just outside the box to double his side's lead in the opening minute of the second frame. This was the first goal of the season for the center-back. who was scoreless since the 2022-23 campaign, so we shouldn't expect many more to come anytime soon.