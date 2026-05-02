Jose Castillo Perez News: Starting in playoffs opener
Castillo (leg) has been included in the starting lineup for Saturday's meeting with Tigres.
Castillo is back as expected, so he'll be filling in for Daniel Aguirre (undisclosed) in a three-man back line alongside Diego Campillo and Miguel Tapias. While Castillo's upside comes mainly from passes and defensive numbers, he has scored one goal across 15 matches played in 2026.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now