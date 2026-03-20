Jose Cifuentes Injury: Dealt knee injury
Cifuentes is questionable for Saturday's match against Columbus due to a knee injury, according to the MLS injury report.
Cifuentes is going to need some testing Saturday, and that will leave him as a late call after picking up a knee injury. This will be something to monitor, as he has started in four games this season. That said, this could be a major absence, with Alonso Coello as a possible replacement.
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